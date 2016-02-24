US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
KARACHI, Pakistan Feb 24 For the latest auction results for the 3-, 5-, 10-, and 20-year Pakistan Investment Bonds, click on. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.