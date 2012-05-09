BRIEF-Tata Power Delhi Distribution, Russian Federal Test Centre sign MoU
* Says Tata Power Delhi Distribution and Russian Federal Test Centre sign MoU for developing smart grid technologies
KARACHI May 9 For the latest auction results for the 3-, 5-, 7-, 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-year Pakistan Investment Bonds, click on. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)
* Says Tata Power Delhi Distribution and Russian Federal Test Centre sign MoU for developing smart grid technologies
* Aarvee Denims And Exports says w.r.t fire incidence, United India Insurance Company Limited has settled claim and paid 67.4 million rupees