BRIEF-Raunaq EPC International to consider issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis
* Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Dec 9 - Pakistan's central bank said it would buy government paper from commercial banks on Friday in seven-day reverse repo to inject funds into the money market.
The State Bank of Pakistan did not say how much money it would inject through the open market operation.
The result of the auction will be announced at 10:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) and settlement will be later in the day.
Click on for the auction's result.
* Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday tracking tepid Asian markets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained after its telecom unit reported strong April subscriber additions.