US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
KARACHI, April 6 Pakistan's central bank said it will buy government paper from commercial banks on Friday in a seven-day reverse repo to inject funds into the money market.
The State Bank of Pakistan did not specify how much money it would inject through the open market operation.
Click on for the auction's result.
(Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.