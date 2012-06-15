US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
KARACHI June 15 Pakistan's central bank said it would buy government paper from commercial banks on Friday in a seven-day reverse repo to inject funds into the money market.
The State Bank of Pakistan did not say how much money it would inject through the open market operation.
The result of the auction will be announced at 1030 a.m. (0530 GMT) and settlement will be later in the day.
Click on for the auction's result. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
