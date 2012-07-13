BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, July 13 Pakistan's central bank said it would buy government paper from commercial banks on Friday in a seven-day reverse repo to inject funds into the money market.
The State Bank of Pakistan did not say how much money it would inject through the open market operation.
The result of the auction will be announced at 1030 a.m. (0530 GMT) and settlement will be later in the day.
Click on for the auction's result. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues