Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 95.35/95.55 to the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 95.16/95.21.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.49 percent, or 76.75 points higher, at 15,788.96 on total volume of 137.58 million shares.

* The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday, putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs report shows encouraging signs for the labor market. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.75 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,575.36 at the close. The S&P 500 rose 10.41 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,461.40. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.23 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at 3,149.46.

* Brent futures slipped towards $112 per barrel on Friday, but is on course to end a choppy week nearly flat as rising tensions in the Middle East battled with perennial worries about the global economy and oil demand. Front-month Brent futures dropped 44 cents to $112.14 per barrel by 0213 GMT, poised to end the week little changed. U.S. crude futures eased 22 cents to $91.49 per barrel, after climbing nearly 4 percent in the prior session. It was down 0.8 percent for the week, its third straight weekly fall.

* Gold extended gains on Friday, holding near an 11-month high hit in the prior session as the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds to help the bloc's debt-laden nations, boosting bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,791.75 an ounce by 0031 GMT, on course for a fifth day of gains and a weekly climb of 1.2 percent. It hit $1,794.90 in the previous session, the highest since November, 2011. U.S. gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,793.90.

* Pakistan allows more sugar exports, India to import 5,000 tonnes

* Afghan president says 2014 election will be on time