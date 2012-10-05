Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 95.35/95.55 to
the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 95.16/95.21.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.49 percent, or 76.75 points higher, at 15,788.96 on
total volume of 137.58 million shares.
* The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday,
putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs
report shows encouraging signs for the labor market. The Dow
Jones industrial average gained 80.75 points, or 0.6
percent, to 13,575.36 at the close. The S&P 500 rose
10.41 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,461.40. The Nasdaq Composite
added 14.23 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at
3,149.46.
* Brent futures slipped towards $112 per barrel on Friday,
but is on course to end a choppy week nearly flat as rising
tensions in the Middle East battled with perennial worries about
the global economy and oil demand. Front-month Brent futures
dropped 44 cents to $112.14 per barrel by 0213 GMT,
poised to end the week little changed. U.S. crude futures
eased 22 cents to $91.49 per barrel, after climbing nearly 4
percent in the prior session. It was down 0.8 percent for the
week, its third straight weekly fall.
* Gold extended gains on Friday, holding near an 11-month
high hit in the prior session as the European Central Bank said
it was ready to buy bonds to help the bloc's debt-laden nations,
boosting bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot
gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,791.75 an ounce by 0031
GMT, on course for a fifth day of gains and a weekly climb of
1.2 percent. It hit $1,794.90 in the previous session, the
highest since November, 2011. U.S. gold edged down 0.1
percent to $1,793.90.
* Pakistan allows more sugar exports, India to import 5,000
tonnes
* Afghan president says 2014 election will be on
time