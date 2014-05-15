KARACHI May 15 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.10 percent, or 314.83 points, to 28,843.02.

Market rallied by 1.1 percent after MSCI review in which Pakistan's weight increased by more than expectations.

Market participation increased as volumes rose, said Samar Iqbal a dealer at Topline Securities.

National Bank of Pakistan rose 1.05 percent to 59.50 rupees and Pakistan State Oil Ltd was up 3.4 percent to 395.51 rupees.

The rupee ended at 98.60/98.65 against the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 98.65/98.70.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Complied by the Karachi newsroom)