KARACHI May 19 Pakistani stocks closed lower on
Tuesday with the Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share index
closing 0.48 percent or 156.51 points down at 32,729.55.
Investors seemed reserved, hesitating to gain positions
prior to the announcement of the monetary policy and the annual
budget next month, dealers said.
"Expectations are of a tax-heavy budget and this is probably
the last monetary easing policy," said Ahmed Saed Khan at JS
Global Capital.
"Due to lack of news, range bound activity was seen in the
market again," said Mohammad Rizwan at Topline Securities.
"After better than expected nine month results of Mughal Steel,
investor took positions in the script and it closed 5 percent
up."
Mughal Iron & Steel was up 5 percent to 50.79
rupees, while Engro Fertilizer Ltd was down 0.74
percent to 84.33 rupees.
The rupee ended higher at 101.84/101.89 against the
dollar, compared with Monday's close of 101.90/101.97.
Overnight rates in the money market rose at 6.50 percent
from Monday close of to 6.00 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroon)