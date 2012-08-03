ISLAMABAD Aug 3 Pakistan's main stock market
closed down on Friday on investor concerns over a Supreme Court
decision on a contempt law, coupled with downward trends in
regional markets, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index
lost 54.24 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 14,676.43 on
volume of 35.98 million shares.
"Uncertainty regarding the outcome of the Supreme Court
hearing kept investors away from the market," said Samar Iqbal,
a dealer at Topline Securities.
"A few investors preferred to book some gains as regional
markets came under pressure."
The Supreme Court is due to rule on Friday over whether a
recently promulgated law protecting senior officials, including
the prime minister, from being charged with contempt of court
violates the constitution.
Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani was disqualified by
the Supreme Court in June after he was found guilty of contempt
for failing to re-open old corruption cases against President
Asif Ali Zardari.
In the currency market, the rupee weakened slightly
to close at 94.50/56 to the dollar, compared with 94.46/46 on
Thursday.
Overnight rates in the money market closed higher at 11.90
percent, compared with 9 percent on Thursday, due to decreased
liquidity.
(Writing by Rebecca Conway; Editing by Nick Macfie)