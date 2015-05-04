(Corrects close for Engro Corp, removes erroneous reference to
Engro Fertilizer)
KARACHI May 4 Pakistani stocks closed slightly
lower on Monday on late selling triggered by political worries
after an election tribunal disqualified a cabinet minister and
ally of Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif for rigging in a 2013
election.
The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share index closed
0.02 percent or 6.43 points down at 33,723.53.
"The sharp fall in last half an hour was after the election
tribunal gave the verdict of irregularities," said Muhammad
Rizwan of Topline Securities.
"Investors also trimmed their positions after slightly
higher than expected April CPI.
The annual inflation rate fell to 2.11 percent in April from
2.49 percent in March, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on
Monday, but on a month-on-month basis, prices rose 1.32 percent
in April over March.
The disqualified politician, Railways Minister Saad Rafique,
denied irregularities and said he would challenge the ruling in
the Supreme Court.
The tribunal ordered a new election in the constituency,
seeing the scene for what is likely to be a bruising battle for
votes between Sharif's party and that of
cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan.
The market was up 297 points in mid-session.
Another analyst, Azhar Ali Shahzad of BMA Capital Management
Ltd, said the outlook remained positive.
Engro Corporation Ltd was up 7.03 rupees to close
at 309.57.
The rupee ended at 101.72/101.77 against the dollar
compared with Previous close of 101.66/101.71.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.50
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel)