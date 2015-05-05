KARACHI May 5 Pakistani stocks closed lower on
Tuesday as investors kept a cautious eye on domestic politics,
brokers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share index closed
down 0.56 percent, or 189.89 points, at 33,533.64.
"Investors were continuously trimming their portfolios after
the election tribunal gave a verdict of irregularities on one of
the ruling party's National Assembly seats," said Muhammad
Rizwan at Topline Securities.
The tribunal's verdict resulted in the disqualification of
Railways Minister Saad Rafique. He denied rigging.
The tribunal ordered a new election in the constituency,
setting the scene for a bruising battle for votes between the
ruling party and that of cricketer-turned-opposition politician
Imran Khan.
D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd ended down 3.72 rupees at
133.07 rupees. Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd lost 1.41
rupee to close at 276.01 rupees.
The rupee ended steady at 101.73/101.78 against the
dollar, compared with Monday's close of 101.72/101.77.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.00 percent
from Monday's close of 7.50 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom); Editing by Robert Birsel)