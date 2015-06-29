KARACHI, June 29 Pakistan's key stock index
ended higher on Monday, buoyed by banking stocks after remaining
under pressure for most of last week, traders said.
The benchmark 100-share index at the Karachi Stock Exchange
closed up 0.62 percent or 208.42 points at 34,093.55.
"Renewed interest in banking stocks helped the market gain
208.42 points to close at 34,093.55," said Mohammad Rizwan, vice
president at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd. "Based on cheap
multiple valuations, investors preferred to take fresh positions
in banking stocks."
MCB Bank Ltd was up by 2.1 percent to 244.47
rupees, National Bank of Pakistan rose 2.40 percent to
53.80 rupees, Bank Al-Habib Limited rose 1.75 percent
to 43.50 rupees and Bank Alfalah Ltd was up by 2.63
percent to 25 rupees.
"Banks were underperforming for some time, so investors
sought new positions today," said Amreen Soorani, a senior
analyst research at JS Global Capital Limited.
News that the IMF executive board successfully completed the
seventh review of Pakistan's economic performance under a
three-year programme, paving the way for the immediate release
of U.S.$506.4 million to Pakistan, also had a positive effect on
the market.
The IMF saved Pakistan from a possible default by agreeing
in September 2013 to lend it $6.8 billion over three years. The
cash is being doled out in increments and could stop if Pakistan
fails to institute reforms, including cracking down on tax
evasion and privatising loss-making state companies.
Interest was also seen in cement stocks like D.G. Khan
Cement Company Ltd, Lucky Cement Ltd and
Fauji Cement Company Ltd which rose by 1.83 percent,
1.66 percent and 1.08 percent respectively.
The rupee ended weaker at 101.73/101.78 against the
dollar, compared with Friday's close of 101.70/101.75.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 7.00 percent
from Friday's close of 6.00 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom; editing by Syed Raza Hassan
and Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Sunil Nair)