US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as investors look for fresh catalysts
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 12 For the latest auction results for the 3-, 6-, and 12-month treasury bills from the State Bank of Pakistan, click on. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.40 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Increased its stake in parties' Indian manufacturing joint venture Kineco Kaman Composites India to 49% from 26% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: