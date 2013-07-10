BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Mangilal Dudani as CFO
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
KARACHI, July 10 For the latest auction results for the 3-, 6-, and 12-month treasury bills from the State Bank of Pakistan, click on. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers