Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
KARACHI, July 24 For the latest auction results for the 3-, 6-, and 12-month treasury bills from the State Bank of Pakistan, click on. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Dow down 0.34 pct, S&P down 0.26 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)