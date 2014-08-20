US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
KARACHI Aug 20 For the latest auction results for the 3-, 6-, and 12-month treasury bills from the State Bank of Pakistan, click on. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss