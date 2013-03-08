BRIEF-Daiei likely to log small operating profit for year ending Feb 2018 - Nikkei
* Daiei is likely to log a small operating profit for the year ending February 2018, up from a 7.09 billion yen loss in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
NEW YORK, March 8 Palladium rose nearly 4 percent to a 19-month high on Friday, as a combination of supply worries and booming auto demand triggered heavy investment buying, traders said.
Spot palladium was up 2.9 percent at $777 an ounce by 1:13 p.m. EST (1813 GMT), having earlier hit $783.50, which marked the highest since September 2011. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* H1 CURRENT OPERATING LOSS EUR 787,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO