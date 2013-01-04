BRIEF-Federal signal corp executes first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP - executed a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
LIMA Jan 4 Peru's central bank bought $100 million in the local spot market on Friday but the sol currency finished bidding 0.12 percent stronger at 2.545 per dollar.
* FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP - executed a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)