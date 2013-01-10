BRIEF-S&P says Republic Of Ireland 'A+/A-1' ratings affirmed, outlook stable
* s&p says republic of ireland 'a+/a-1' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
LIMA Jan 10 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market on Thursday as the sol currency traded stable at 2.55 per dollar.
* s&p says republic of ireland 'a+/a-1' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.