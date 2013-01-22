UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).
LIMA Jan 22 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market on Tuesday as the sol currency bid 0.08 percent weaker at 2.554 per dollar
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average broke through the 20,000-point level for the first time since December 2015 on Friday as strong U.S. economic data and a weaker yen boosted investor confidence.