LIMA Jan 31 Peru's sol weakened 0.62 percent to 2.583 per U.S. dollar on Thursday, a day after the central bank raised deposit requirements on bank accounts denominated in dollars in a bid to diminish the impact of heavy capital inflows.

The sol is near a 16-year high and the central bank has routinely been intervening in the currency market to buy dollars, but has not stepped in so far today. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo)