LIMA Jan 31 Peru's sol currency finished bidding 0.31 percent weaker at 2.575 per dollar on Thursday, a day after the central bank tightened reserve requirements to soften the impact of heavy capital inflows.

The central bank did not buy dollars on Thursday, the first day it has not intervened in the local spot market in some five months, and the sol closed at its weakest level since December 6 on Thursday.