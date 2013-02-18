JPMorgan raises indirect stake in Moscow bourse to 5 percent
June 1 Moscow Exchange said on Thursday one of JPMorgan Chase's companies had increased its stake to 5 percent in the Micex owner.
LIMA Feb 18 Peru's central bank bought $20 million in the local spot market on Monday and the sol currency finished 0.16 percent weaker at 2.578/2.579 per dollar.
WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. factory activity edged up in May after slowing for two straight months and private employers stepped up hiring, suggesting the economy is regaining speed after struggling at the start of the year.