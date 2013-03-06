BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system amid improving asset quality and steady profitability
LIMA, March 6 Peru's central bank bought $10 million in the local spot market on Wednesday and the local sol currency ended bidding 0.5 percent weaker at 2.608 per dollar - its worst level in nearly four months and its biggest daily drop in eight.
The sol's offering price at the close of the market on Wednesday was 2.601 per dollar.
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system amid improving asset quality and steady profitability
LONDON, June 1 British house prices fell for a third consecutive month in May for the first time since 2009, according to a survey on Thursday that underlines the housing market's slowdown since last year's Brexit vote.