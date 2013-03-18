BRIEF-Kane Biotech announces private placement offering
* Intention of company to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 33.3 million units at $0.12 per unit
* Has entered into an agreement with its lenders to amend certain terms of company's debt facility that closed in march 2015