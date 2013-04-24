DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
LIMA, April 24 Peru's sol currency shed 1 percent to 2.637 per dollar on Wednesday as banks snapped up dollars to rebalance their holdings.
The selling pushed the sol, whose appreciation over the past couple years has prompted record interventions by the central bank, to a 9-month low in Peru's fast-growing economy.
