WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
LIMA May 29 Peru's sol slipped about 0.75 percent on Wednesday to bid 2.7 per dollar, its weakest level in nearly a year as emerging market assets slipped on doubts about future policy moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
GENEVA, April 12 World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 percent this year, though there is "deep uncertainty" about economic and policy developments, particularly in the United States, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday.