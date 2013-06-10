DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, APRIL 6
LIMA, June 10 Peru's central bank on Monday offered to sell 300 soles in two-month certificates to slow the depreciation of the sol currency, which slipped nearly 1 percent.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, APRIL 6
* Everbridge Inc - priced its offering of 3.3 million shares at a price to public of $19.85 per share
TOKYO, April 6 Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda has emphatically missed his single most important performance indicator, and yet is looking a good bet for a second term - the first in more than half a century - if the 72-year-old can face the strain.