DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
LIMA Aug 19 Peru's sol currency closed on Monday at its weakest level since May of 2011 as demand for dollars in the local spot market surged and the central bank held off on selling dollars.
The currency ended bidding 0.32 percent weaker at 2.807 per dollar on Monday and its offer price slipped 0.82 percent to 2.820 per dollar.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------