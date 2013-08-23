BRIEF-USA Technologies entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of Mar 29, 2016
* USA Technologies Inc- On March 24 entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of March 29, 2016, as amended
LIMA Aug 23 Peru's central bank sold $30 million in the local spot market on Friday and the sol currency weakened 0.04 percent to finish bidding at 2.811 per dollar.
The sol has depreciated more than 10 percent this year on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon wind down stimulus measures.
March 28 Electric bills in Georgia and South Carolina could rise more than customers expect if state utilities are left stranded by a Westinghouse Electric Co bankruptcy filing expected this week, consumer advocates said.
NEW YORK, March 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named managing director Greg Berube head of restructuring in the Americas, and managing director Clinton Ray head of restructuring in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the investment bank confirmed on Tuesday.