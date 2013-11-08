China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LIMA Nov 8 Peru's central bank offered to sell dollars in the local spot market as the sol currency slipped 0.32 percent to 2.803/2.804 on Friday, a day after the central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate to spur growth.
The dollar was rallying broadly on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in October, boosting expectations the Federal Reserve may start scaling back massive stimulus that once strengthened the sol and other emerging market currencies.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.