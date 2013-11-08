LIMA Nov 8 Peru's central bank sold $5 million in the local spot market on Friday but the sol currency ended bidding 0.21 percent weaker at 2.800/2.801 per U.S. dollar, its weakest in two months.

The sol slipped on Friday as the dollar rallied on news of an unexpected acceleration in U.S. job growth in October, and following the Peruvian central bank's decision on Thursday to cut the benchmark interest rate to spur economic growth.