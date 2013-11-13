DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 8
LIMA Nov 13 Peru's central bank offered to sell dollars in the local spot market on Wednesday as the sol currency traded stable at 2.799/2.801 per dollar.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 8
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: