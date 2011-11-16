LIMA Nov 16 Peru's central bank bought $78 million on Wednesday and the sol PEN=PE gained 0.04 percent to close bidding 2.701 per U.S. dollar.

That was its strongest finish in more than three and a half years as companies bought soles to pay taxes in Peru's currency.

The central bank frequently intervenes in the local spot market to curb volatility. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo)