MANILA, June 27 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0014 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 79.39 -0.15 -0.12 US 10YR 1.62 -0.74 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1571.14 -0.04 -0.64 US CRUDE 79.35 0.00 -0.01 DOW JONES 12534.67 0.26 32.01 ASIA ADRS 113.56 0.42 0.48 FTSE 100 5446.96 -0.07 -3.69 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, euro dips as technicals offset Spain worry [ MKTS/GLOB] SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia snap three-session losing streak STOCKS TO WATCH -- Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, the casino operator run by Australian billionaire James Packer and Macau gambling tycoon Lawrence Ho, is set to sign a deal with Henry Sy Jr of the SM group to develop a $1 billion casino in the Philippines, media reported on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS > Wall St bounces back but Europe woes linger > U.S. debt prices ease amid new supply > Euro drops to 2-week low with EU summit ahead > Gold falls on deflation fears, euro debt worries > Oil rises to $93, Norway strike cuts North Sea output REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Melco, Sy to develop $1 bln casino - report > Philippines eyes 11 pct hike in 2013 budget > Philippines' budget swings to deficit in May > April imports drop steepest in 2-1/2 yrs > SEAsian banks close credit gap with global peers ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)