MANILA, June 27 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0014 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 79.39 -0.15 -0.12
US 10YR 1.62 -0.74 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1571.14 -0.04 -0.64
US CRUDE 79.35 0.00 -0.01
DOW JONES 12534.67 0.26 32.01
ASIA ADRS 113.56 0.42 0.48
FTSE 100 5446.96 -0.07 -3.69
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, euro dips as technicals offset
Spain worry [ MKTS/GLOB]
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia snap three-session losing
streak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, the casino
operator run by Australian billionaire James Packer and Macau
gambling tycoon Lawrence Ho, is set to sign a deal with Henry Sy
Jr of the SM group to develop a $1 billion casino in the
Philippines, media reported on Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St bounces back but Europe woes linger
> U.S. debt prices ease amid new supply
> Euro drops to 2-week low with EU summit ahead
> Gold falls on deflation fears, euro debt worries
> Oil rises to $93, Norway strike cuts North Sea output
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Melco, Sy to develop $1 bln casino - report
> Philippines eyes 11 pct hike in 2013 budget
> Philippines' budget swings to deficit in May
> April imports drop steepest in 2-1/2 yrs
> SEAsian banks close credit gap with global peers
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)