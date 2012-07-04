MANILA, July 4 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHA NET CHUG USD/JPY 79.82 0.03 0.02 US 10YR 1.63 -0.12 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1618.19 0.05 0.84 US CRUDE 87.56 -0.11 -0.10 DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56 72.43 ASIA ADR 121.09 1.53 1.82 FTSE 100 5687.73 0.83 47.09 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on hopes of more monetary stimulus[ MKTS/GLOB] SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Philippines at all-time high STOCKS TO WATCH -- BDO UNIBANK INC - BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' largest lender by assets, will list additional shares issued at a recent stock rights offering that raised $1 billion, which will be used to boost lending for infrastructure projects. -- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO - PLAT said its board has declared a final dividend on its outstanding shares of Series G 10 percent cumulative convertible preferred stock. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/qyp29s MARKET NEWS > Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise > Prices dip as investors cash in on Monday gains > Euro off lows in thin trade; Aussie eyes data > Gold up 1.5 pct on easing hopes, signs of slowdown > Brent oil up 3 pct on Iran concerns, stimulus hope PHILIPPINES NEWS > For Aquino, it's war on graft, tax evasion > Electronics body cuts 2012 export growth fcast > Philippines making slow progress on PAP plan > Inflows lift rupee, won, peso amid easing hopes > China paper accuses Manila on S. china Sea plot ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)