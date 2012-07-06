MANILA, July 6 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 79.91 0.00 0.00
US 10YR 1.60 -0.03 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1607.49 0.20 3.16
US CRUDE 86.97 -0.29 -0.25
DOW JONES 12896.67 -0.36 -47.15
ASIA ADRS 119.76 -1.10 -1.33
FTSE 100 5692.63 0.14 8.16
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pressured by growth worries despite
stimulus, focus on US jobs [ MKTS/GLOB]
SE Asia Stocks-Rise in rangebound session; property leads
Singapore
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BELLE CORP, SM INVESTMENTS CORP,
BLOOMBERRY RESORTS CORP, ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP INC
- Macau casino Melco Crown and Philippine leisure firm
Belle Corp, signed a conditional deal to develop a $1 billion
casino-hotel that will see some of Asia's biggest tycoons team
up in Manila, touted as a promising new gambling market.
-- PHILEX MINING CORP
- Philex Mining, the country's top gold and copper producer,
announced its output in June valued at 1.2 billion pesos ($28.7
million) and sales to Pan Pacific Copper Co Inc worth 980
million pesos. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/cuv29s
-- AYALA LAND INC
- Ayala Land, the Philippines' largest property developer,
launched on a 65-billion-peso ($1.6 billion) mixed-used
development envisioned to be the country's next premier central
business district north of Manila. For the full disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/hev29s
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report
> Prices gain as China, ECB cut interest rates
> Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data up next
> Gold falls after cenbank easing, eyes US payrolls
> Brent up on Norway supply woes, some policy easing
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Asia's tycoons team up for $1 bln Manila casino
> Cbank opens door to rate cut as inflation eases
> Long positions pile up on peso, Korean won
> H1 rice output likely up 5 pct y/y - official
> Peso rises on S&P upgrade, most Asia FX ease
> Globe Telecom leads on dividend yields
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)