MANILA, July 10 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0014 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1352.46 -0.16 -2.220
USD/JPY 79.50 -0.05 -0.04
US 10YR 1.52 0.48 0.01
SPOT GOLD 1586.80 0.01 0.15
US CRUDE 85.18 -0.94 -0.81
DOW JONES 12736.29 -0.28 -36.18
ASIA ADR 117.45 -0.72 -0.85
FTSE 100 5627.33 -0.62 -35.30
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on worries about economic growth,
Europe
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Philippine down on global growth
concerns
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PHILTER MINING CORP, NICKEL ASIA CORP,
ATLAS CONSOLIDATED MINING AND DEVELOPMENT CORP
- The Philippines said on Monday that it will not grant
permits for new mining projects until Congress approves a
proposal to impose an additional royalty on industry operators,
as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to increase revenue from
mining.
- SCM INVESTMENTS CORP
- SCM Investments, the flagship of the Philippines' richest
man Henry Sym, has upsized its retail bond issue to 15 billion
pesos ($359 million) from the initial size of 10 billion pesos
due to strong demand from both retail and institutional
investors. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/myj39s
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St slips on global economic worries
> Bonds up on hopes for Fed stimulus
> Euro, risk currencies hang tight ahead of China data
> Gold rises on China inflation, commodity rallies
> Brent crude above $100 as Norway lockout looms
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> New law needed before granting new mine deals
> Key provisions of Philippine mining policy
> Indo shares up on Philippine mining move
> Oceana Gold announces off take deal for Didipio
> Philippines plans record infra budget for 2013
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Euro stocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary [RES F/US]
European diary
Asia Macro <ASIA TODAY>
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)