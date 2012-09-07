MANILA, Sept 7 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1432.12 2.04 28.680
USD/JPY 78.89 0.05 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6781 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1697.11 -0.23 -3.930
US CRUDE 94.76 -0.81 -0.770
DOW JONES 13292.00 1.87 244.52
ASIA ADRS 116.93 2.10 2.40
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks surge to new highs on ECB bond-buying
plan
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia leads losses to 2-month lows
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release gross international reserves data
for August
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St closes at multi-year highs on ECB, data
> US bond yields rise as traders bet on jobs gains
> ECB bond plan cheers euro, Aussie dollar
> Gold teeters above $1,700/oz after ECB bond plan
> Oil settles higher on drop in U.S. inventory and ECB
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)