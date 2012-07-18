MANILA, July 18 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1363.67 0.74 10.030 USD/JPY 79.03 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5061 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1583.9 0.06 1.010 US CRUDE 88.97 -0.28 -0.250 DOW JONES 12805.54 0.62 78.33 ASIA ADRS 114.89 0.21 0.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, euro up after Bernanke economy view SE Asia Stocks-Markets firmer on Fed stimulus hopes; Malaysia at record high STOCK TO WATCH - AYALA CORP - Ayala Corp, the Philippines' oldest conglomerate, sold 15 million common shares held in its treasury at a price of 430 pesos per share, a 6 percent discount to its market price. It intends to use the proceeds to fund several sizeable projects it is eyeing in the infrastructure and power sectors. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/kav49s - MEGAWORLD CORP, EMPIRE EAST LAND HOLDINGS INC - Property developer Megaworld said it would subscribe to the stock rights offering of Empire East that are not to be taken up by other stockholders. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/nav49s - NICKEL ASIA - Nickel Asia emerges as a stand-out performer on earnings metrics among 39 stocks in the Philippines, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows. MARKET NEWS > Coke, Goldman earnings good enough for Wall St > Yields rise as Bernanke mum on new Fed action > Euro supported by hopes of U.S. easing > Gold cuts losses after Bernanke, equities help > Oil up on Bernanke leaving stimulus door open REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Asia's rice mountain to pressure prices > CNOOC says S.China Sea tender progressing well > "ASEAN Way" founders in South China Sea storm > Textbooks in tropics Philippines lures students > Philippine 7-yr T-bond coupon rate at 4.75 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)