MANILA, July 30 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1385.97 1.91 25.950
USD/JPY 78.49 0.08 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5344 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1621.19 -0.10 -1.650
US CRUDE 89.93 -0.22 -0.200
DOW JONES 13075.66 1.46 187.73
ASIA ADRS 117.38 2.77 3.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shrs extend gains on stimulus hopes
SE Asia Stocks-Most stronger; Jakarta, Manila lead
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Manila Electric Co holds press conference on its Q2
financial and operating results, 14/F Lopez Building, Meralco
Center, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City, 1:30 p.m. [0745 GMT]
- TVI Resource Development (Philippines) Inc holds press
conference, Max's Restaurant, 1123 M.Y. Orosa Street, Ermita
Manila, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- CEBU AIR INC, JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC
Budget carrier Cebu Air leads on earnings upgrades among 39
companies in the Philippines, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows. The data includes firms tracked by at least three
analysts.
- UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Union Bank of the Philippines said its net profit in the
first half rose 42 percent from a year earlier to 4.07 billion
pesos ($97 million) on higher interest income and trading gains.
(For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/gut69s)
- FIRST METRO INVESTMENT CORP, METROPOLITAN BANK &
TRUST CO
First Metro, the investment banking arm of the Metrobank
Group, announced the final terms of its fixed rate corporate
bond issue of up to 5 billion pesos. (For the full disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/mut69s)
($1 = 41.9100 Philippine pesos)
