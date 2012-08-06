MANILA, Aug 6 Following are some company-related
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1390.99 1.9 25.990
USD/JPY 78.54 0.11 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5699 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1604.41 0.09 1.410
US CRUDE 91.12 -0.31 -0.280
DOW JONES 13096.17 1.69 217.29
ASIA ADRS 118.76 2.30 2.67
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rose on US jobs, hopes for
Europe action
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads gain; Thailand snaps
4-session rising streak
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Bureau of Treasury holds T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500
GMT]
- Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje and
Mines and Geoscience Bureau Director Leo Jasareno to discuss
Department of Environment and Natural Resources' 2013 budget at
the House of Representatives, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PHILEX MINING CORP
The Philippines' biggest gold and copper producer Philex
said on Friday it was unlikely to resume shipments next month
after it closed its main mine north of Manila following leaks in
its tailings pond.
- AYALA LAND INC
The Philippines' top developer posted a 28 pct annual rise
in first half net profit.
- BDO UNIBANK INC
The Philippines' largest lender by assets said on Monday it
was planning to establish a $1 billion Euro Medium Term Note
programme and to retire 10 billion pesos of Tier 2 debt by
November 2012, as part of its liability management initiatives
to tap longer-term funding sources and lower funding costs. (To
view the bank's full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/wab89s)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St up for fourth week as payrolls jump
> US Treasuries slump on jobs data, hopes on ECB move
> Euro & Aussie in favour, risk appetite whetted
> Gold rises as stimulus hopes alive after payrolls
> Oil jumps on U.S. jobs rise, Brent hits 10-week high
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)