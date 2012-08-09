MANILA, Aug 9 Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1402.22 0.06 0.870
USD/JPY 78.38 -0.03 -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6778 -- -0.001
SPOT GOLD 1613.16 0.12 1.870
US CRUDE 93.34 -0.01 -0.010
DOW JONES 13175.64 0.05 7.04
ASIA ADRS 120.03 -0.24 -0.29
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up ahead of China data
SE Asia Stocks-Energy shares lift Thai index; S'pore bucks
trend
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SECURITY BANK CORP
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Security Bank's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BB', National
Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(phl)' and Viability Rating at 'bb'.
The outlook is stable.
- CHINA BANKING CORP
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ChinaBank's ratings,
including its 'BB' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating and 'AA-(phl)' National Long-Term Rating. The outlook is
stable.
MARKET NEWS
> S&P 500 just barely extends rally to Day Four
> TREASURIES-Prices slide after tepid debt auction demand
> FOREX-Kiwi first casualty on data-filled day
> Gold edges up, trade thin as market watches cbanks
> Oil futures mixed after surge on U.S. stock draw
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines rushes aid to flood victims
> June bank lending growth edge up y/y
> June annual money supply growth at 3-mth low
> Forex reserves hit record high in July
> July inflation quickens; rates seen steady
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)