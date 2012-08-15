MANILA, Aug 15 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1403.93 -0.01 -0.180
USD/JPY 78.8 0.09 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7309 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1600.39 0.15 2.350
US CRUDE 93.18 -0.27 -0.250
DOW JONES 13172.14 0.02 2.71
ASIA ADRS 119.55 0.00 0.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, US data lifts mood, stimulus
hopes endure
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; S'pore at yr high; Malaysia all time
high
STOCKS TO WATCH
- AYALA LAND INC, EMPIRE EAST LAND HOLDINGS INC
, ROBINSONS LAND CORP
Ayala Land, the Philippines' biggest property developer won
an auction to buy a 74-hectare government property with a bid of
24.3 billion pesos ($579 million), beating Empire East Land and
Robinsons Land. It plans to develop the sprawling property into
a business area.
- JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP
The fast food restaurant chain posted a 33 percent increase
in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier due to lower
financing costs and tax savings.
- UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP
The food and beverage manufacturer posted a 24 percent rise
in nine-month net profit from a year earlier, boosted by its
branded consumer foods group.
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release overseas Filipinos remittances
data for June
- Statistics office to release monthly integrated survey of
selected industries for June
- First Philippine International Corporate Governance Forum
2012, Marriott Hotel, Resorts World, Pasay City, 8:00 a.m. (0000
GMT)
- Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc holds analyst briefing on H1
financial and operating results, 3/F Mandarin Oriental, Makati
City, 2:30 p.m. (0630 GMT)
- Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp hold
analyst briefing for their H1 financial and operating results,
Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 1:30 p.m. (0530 GMT)
- First Metro Investment Corp's 7 billion pesos worth of
fixed rate bonds debut at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange
Corp's electronic trading platform, PDS Group Assembly Hall,
37/F Tower 1, The Enterprise Center, Ayala Avenue, Makati City,
8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]
MARKET NEWS
> US STOCKS-Fatigued Wall St ends flat on low volume
> TREASURIES-Prices drop as US retail sales beat fcasts
> Upbeat data lifts USD; more gains eyed
> Gold down as U.S. retail sales dampen easing hopes
> Brent ends at 3-mth high on US data, stimulus hopes
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Cbank sees one-off inflation hit from bad weather
> Philippines sets 25-yr T-bond coupon at 5.75 pct
> SM Investments H1 net profit up 13 pct on yr
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)