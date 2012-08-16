MANILA, Aug 16 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1405.53 0.11 1.600
USD/JPY 78.99 -0 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.819 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1603.86 0.06 0.980
US CRUDE 94.31 -0.02 -0.020
DOW JONES 13164.78 -0.06 -7.36
ASIA ADRS 119.04 -0.43 -0.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, seeking more clues over
stimulus
SE Asia Stocks-Wilmar leads S'pore lower; others mixed
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- GT Capital Holdings Inc holds briefing on its H1 financial
and operating results, Penthouse of GT Tower International, 6813
Ayala Avenue corner, H.V. Dela Costa Street, Makati City, 4:00
p.m. [0800 GMT]
- Cebu Air Inc holds media teleconference on H1 financial
results, 2:00-3:00 p.m. [0600-0700 GMT]
- Bureau of Internal Revenue and Department of Justice hold
joint press conference on latest tax evasion case, DOJ Building,
Manila, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
- Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima appears at Senate
Committee on Ways and Means public hearing on sin taxes, Senator
Pecson Room, 2/F, Senate of the Philippines, Pasay City, 10:00
a.m. [0200 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- BDO UNIBANK INC, BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
, METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO, RIZAL
COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP, PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK
Fitch Ratings said in a report that the regulatory framework
for banks in the Philippines has generally improved, but
progress in some areas remains slow, and selective rules have
been loosened to support economic objectives.
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)