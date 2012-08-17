MANILA, Aug 17 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2349 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1415.51 0.71 9.980
USD/JPY 79.26 -0.08 -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8294 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1614.36 0.00 0.060
US CRUDE 95.26 -0.36 -0.340
DOW JONES 13250.11 0.65 85.33
ASIA ADRS 120.15 0.93 1.11
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares firm on Merkel remarks
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, S'pore
commodities strong
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Philippine central bank holds media briefing on Q2
inflation report, Main Meeting Room, EBC, Bangko Sentral ng
Pilipinas, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT]
- Listing ceremonies for National Home Mortgage Finance
Corp's 2017 Bahay Bonds 2 at PDEx, PDS Group Assembly Hall, 37/F
Tower 1, The Enterprise Center, Ayala Avenue corner Paseo de
Roxas, Makati City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.'s
'BB-' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings with stable outlook and 'bb-' Viability Rating.
- UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union Bank of the Philippines'
ratings, including its Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB-' with a stable outlook.
- MANILA ELECTRIC CO
Shares of Manila Electric, which are down more than 2
percent on Thursday, could fall further, technical charts
suggest.
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)