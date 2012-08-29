MANILA, Aug 29 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1409.3 -0.08 -1.140
USD/JPY 78.6 0.13 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6352 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1666.26 -0.02 -0.270
US CRUDE 95.97 -0.37 -0.360
DOW JONES 13102.99 -0.17 -21.68
ASIA ADRS 118.78 -0.29 -0.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Asian shares steady as Jackson Hole
nears
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall slightly; Vietnam bounces off low
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Makati Business Club and the Management Association of
the Philippines holds joint membership meeting with U.S.
Ambassador Harry K. Thomas, The Taipan, The Tower Club, 33/F
Philamlife Building, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 12 noon (0400
GMT)
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PAL HOLDINGS INC, CEBU AIR INC, SAN
MIGUEL CORP
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines plans to buy up to 100 new
jets in total within the next five to seven years, its biggest
ever fleet expansion in its 71-year history, as it restructures
operations to become a low-cost carrier and regain dominance of
the local market from arch-rival Cebu Air.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ends flat, volume among lightest of year
> TREASURIES-Bonds rise in QE3 stimulus speculation
> Short squeeze lifts euro, Aussie dlr still fragile
> Gold rises on stimulus hopes; eyes on Fed
> Oil rises as Hurricane Isaac threatens US Gulf Coast
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> 7-yr T-bond coupon rate set at 4.75 pct
> Philippines' June imports growth at 10-mth high
> Cbank sees August inflation at 2.9-3.8 pct y/y
> CNOOC tenders 26 offshore blocks, many in S.C.Sea
> Lexmark to dump inkjet business, shares jump
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)