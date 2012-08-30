MANILA, Aug 30 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
S&P 500 1410.49 0.08 1.190
USD/JPY 78.72 0.04 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6574 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1656.25 0.02 0.310
US CRUDE 95.15 -0.36 -0.340
DOW JONES 13107.48 0.03 4.49
ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.03 -0.04
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- The National Statistical Coordination Board holds press
conference to announce Q2 GDP data, NSCB Operations Room, 5/F
Midland Buendia Building, Senator Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City,
10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
- Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines and ING
Bank hold the 2012 CFO Forum with three former CFO of the Year
winners as guests: Jose Sio of SM Investments Corp, Ysmael Baysa
of Jollibee Foods Corp and Chito Gonzalez of Ayala Corp, Crowne
Plaza Galleria, 9 a.m. to 12 noon [0100-0400 GMT]
- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas holds briefing on Q3 Business
Expectations Survey results, Visayas Room, EBC, Bangko Sentral
ng Pilipinas building, Manila 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]
- National Competitiveness Council holds its Dialogues
series on the topic "Private Sector Participation in the Budget
process, with guest Budget Secretary Butch Abad, Bahia function
room, 14/F Intercontinental Hotel, Makati City, 12 noon [0400
GMT]
- Signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the
Philippines and Indonesia on South-South Cooperation for Good
Practices in Population, Family Planning, Reproductive Health
and Gender Mainstreaming, Pandanggo Hall, Manila Hotel, 9:00
a.m. to 12 noon [0100-0400 GMT]
- Asian Development Bank holds media roundtable on the
outlook for rice, with ADB expert Lourdes Adriano, Room 1468S,
ADB Headquarters, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. [0200 to 0300 GMT]
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)