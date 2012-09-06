MANILA, Sept 6 Following are some market news
which could have an impact on the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1403.44 -0.11 -1.50
USD/JPY 78.42 0.06 0.05
US 10YR 1.60 0.00 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1691.14 -0.11 -1.90
US CRUDE 95.78 0.44 0.42
DOW JONES 13047.48 0.09 11.54
ASIA ADRS 114.53 -1.13 -1.31
FTSE 100 5657.86 -0.25 -14.15
--------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro gains on ECB bond buying hopes
SE Asia Stocks-Fall ahead of ECB meeting, U.S. jobs report
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Asian Banker holds Philippine International Banking
Convention 2012, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc holds special
stockholders' meeting, Marco Polo Hotel, Davao City, 2:00 p.m.
[0600 GMT]
MARKET NEWS
> Euro gains on ECB bond buying hopes
> Euro pins hopes on ECB, Aussie eyes jobs data
> Gold dips as buying ebbs ahead of ECB meeting
> Brent falls, U.S. crude up awaiting ECB, jobs data
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> MIDCAP-PLDT CDS spreads widen sharply
> Manila's Aug inflation quickens,rates seen steady
> Manila c.bank: Policy stance still appropriate
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)